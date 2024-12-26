Positive future for Church in Ireland say youth leaders

QUB Chaplaincy was represented at an international gathering of universities held in the Vatican. During their visit, Shannon – director of the Chaplaincy - met with the Holy Father.

2024 saw Catholic Youth Ministry continue flourishing on the island. From Net Ministries, Youth2000, Alpha, Pure in Heart, Focus Missionaries, Living Water and chaplaincies among others. Ireland also is the home of Holy Family Mission, a Catholic residential community for young people aged 18-30 founded with the purpose to form young adults for lifelong mission, which has welcomed this year 15 young men and women. Last June over 160 Catholic lay youth-leaders gathered in Co. Kildare for the first event aimed to bring together the different ministries that are shaping the future of the Church in Ireland.

The Irish Catholic has asked youth leaders across Ireland what are their insights on youth ministry in 2024:

“In 2024, almost 3,500 young people experienced Alpha Youth across Ireland, with 8% of post-primary schools adopting the program. A big moment this year has been the launch of the brand the new Alpha Youth Series, with training and premiere events held in Sligo, Dublin, Cork… Young people love it. With 114 courses run last year, Alpha is creating authentic spaces for young people to connect and discover faith in a fresh, relatable way,” Gerard Hanley, Director of Alpha Youth, told this paper.

“The Young Adults Rathmines group has grown significantly over the past year, now with over 100 members. It’s clear that young people today are seeking an authentic community, a space to explore their faith, ask questions, and find support. This year, events like ‘The Way of Wonder’, a collaboration with Pure in Heart featuring renowned Catholic speaker Bill Donaghy, brought over 200 young adults together for a spiritually immersive experience of beauty and music. Seeing so many young adult groups thrive across Ireland fills me with hope for the future of the Church,” shared Roxana McCormack, organiser of YA Rathmines, Co. Dublin.

“We have much to be grateful for at the end of 2024. The summer festival was a success with numbers reaching about the same as pre-Covid figures, and there were spring and autumn regional retreats. In Connacht, we had approximately 120 young people, at our most recent retreat in Sligo. It was heartening to see such an increase in attendance. Young people are looking to know more about their faith and to grow in relationship with God. It is ordinary young people who volunteer to help make these events happen each year, through the grace of God!” said Kathryn, Youth2000 Connacht regional leader.

“Jesus is still present among us, even among today’s youth. Throughout the year, the diocese has been organising various youth events. From pilgrimages to faith-formation courses, and our bi-annual ‘Connect’ events. This work has been fruitful. As a chaplain, I can see that the faith of youth in the diocese of Cork and Ross has been increasing, and those who have wandered from the Church are coming back. May the Lord continue to guide and bless youth ministry in Ireland!” emphasised Jack Kennedy, Chaplain in UCC, Co. Cork.