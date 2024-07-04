Portlaoise Presentation Sisters lauded for 200 years of service

As part of the Presentation Sisters’ celebrations for their 200th year anniversary in Portlaoise, Co. Laois, there will be a tour of the place the community was founded, where construction has commenced on 52 homes.

Sophia Housing, who are delivering the housing are hosting the event set for July 2, 200 years after the community was founded on July 2, 1824.

In a statement, Sophia Housing said the community in Portlaoise “has been a beacon of faith, education, and social service in Portlaoise for two centuries, spreading its core values of compassion, charity and community”.

Michael McCarthy, Chairperson of Sophia Housing, said: “We are deeply honoured to celebrate this significant milestone… This bicentennial event is not just a reflection on past achievements, but a reaffirmation of the dedication by Sophia Housing and the sisters in Portlaoise to continue a commitment of social justice and community service for many more years to come.”

Tony O’Riordan, the CEO of Sophia, said: “It is inspirational that after 200 Years of service the Presentation Sisters have discerned that they want to continue to serve the local community and meet one of the current pressing needs of society which is the need for housing and by working with Sophia the site where their community was founded… will now be the location of much needed homes.”

Mr O’Riordan added that Sophia has begun construction of 52 new homes on the former site of the Presentation Sisters, and with the support of Laois County Council and the Department of Housing, these homes will be completed by the end of 2025.