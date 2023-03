Pope Francis greets Leo Varadkar, during a meeting with authorities, civil society leaders and members of the diplomatic corps in Dublin Castle in Dublin August 25, 2018. Photo: CNS/Paul Haring

Almost 40 years since he was a Jesuit priest studying in Ireland, Pope Francis’ return visit for the World Meeting of Families on August 25, 2018 was highly anticipated. Being in the small crowd of journalists waiting on the airstrip for the arrival of the Pope’s plane – affectionately dubbed by the media ‘Shepherd One’…