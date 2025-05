Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, waves as he arrives to celebrate his inauguration Mass at the Vatican May 18, 2025. He is the first American pope in history. Photo: OSV News /Claudia Greco, Reuters.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united Church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” said Pope Leo XIV formally beginning his tenure as the successor to St Peter. “In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused…