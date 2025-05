João ‘Brutto’ Adnet while he was painting Pope Francis on Grafton Street on April 22. Photo Eamonn Coyle.

A Brazilian artist painted a portrait of Pope Francis on Grafton Street on April 22, the day after the Holy Father died. João ‘Brutto’ Adnet is a painter from Rio based in Dublin and painted the Pope before. “I am not even Catholic, but Pope Francis was like Jesus. He was a revolutionary,” the artist…