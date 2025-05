Pope Francis greets a young Rohingya refugee from Myanmar during a December 1 interreligious and ecumenical meeting for peace in the garden of the archbishop’s residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: CNS/L’Osservatore Romano via Reuters.

Justin Robinson OSB Whilst the legacy of Pope Francis may take years to be fully understood, interreligious dialogue clearly emerged as one of the quiet yet defining themes of his papacy—particularly in his engagement with the Islamic world. Key appointments to the College of Cardinals, landmark visits, high-profile meetings and the publication of historic…