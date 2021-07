A member of the Italian Polizia di Stato stands guard outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital where the Pope is recovering. Photo: CNS

Pope Francis is in “good general condition, alert and breathing spontaneously,” after undergoing colon surgery at the weekend the Vatican has confirmed. “The surgery for diverticular stenosis performed the evening of July 4 involved a left hemicolectomy and lasted about three hours,” a statement from the Holy See Press Office said. “A stay of about…