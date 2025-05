A man and child take cover from gunfire near the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: OSV New /Ralph Tedy Erol, Reuters.

I was thinking about how I’d start this article when my mind turned to the Camogie ‘skorts vs shorts’ debate. I have been marvelling mentally at the capacity of so many politicians to get worked up about such a trivial matter. And then a text to my phone from Gena Heraty in Haiti. Gena, from Westport, has spent most…