Papal Nuncio: Ireland’s Western dioceses must ‘pool resources’ to increase vitality

As four dioceses in the West merge, the Papal Nuncio to Ireland said the seismic changes were needed to meet “new challenges” facing the Church, “pooling resources” to increase vitality.

“A gradual process of reorganisation” will “give added impetus and vitality to the communities concerned”, Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor said in a statement today.

His comments come as Pope Francis announced changes that leave the six western dioceses with just three bishops. Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy takes over Killala diocese, as Bishop John Fleming (76) retires, while Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran has been appointed Apostolic Administrator to Achonry, with Bishop Paul Dempsey moving to Dublin as an auxiliary.

“Although we seek to preserve at all times our essential identity, we adopt measures to meet new challenges as they arise,” said Archbishop Montemayor.

“To meet the evolving needs of the Church in the ecclesiastical Province of Tuam, it is necessary to envisage a gradual process of reorganisation, which will, it is hoped, give added impetus and vitality to the communities concerned.”

The dioceses of Tuam and Killala and Elphin and Achonry are likely to follow a similar arrangement to Galway and Clonfert, being governed by one bishop, the Papal Nuncio added.

However, a full merger will take place “if this process evolves still further”, so that the six dioceses would become three, Archbishop Montemayor said.

“They say ‘in union there is strength’. Thus, with pooled resources and combined endeavours, and trusting strongly in the grace of God, we can look to the future with hope and confidence.”

Archbishop Duffy, Bishop Doran and Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora, and Bishop of Clonfert, are the three reigning bishops in the Western dioceses.