Dublin diocese gets second auxiliary in shock announcement

Dublin diocese is set to get a second auxiliary bishop, after Pope Francis announced Bishop Paul Dempsey will move from his position in Achonry as part of seismic changes in the Church in Ireland.

Bishop Dempsey takes on the role of auxiliary alongside Bishop-elect Donal Roche, whose appointment was only announced last month.

The former bishop of Achonry’s move comes as part of a major shake up for the Western dioceses, as the six dioceses will now be helmed by just three bishops.

Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell “warmly welcomed” Bishop Dempsey’s appointment as Titular Bishop of Sita and auxiliary bishop.

“Appointed Bishop of Achonry in 2020, Paul has served with a joyful, hope-filled heart that has brought much energy and dedication to the preparation of the ongoing Synod on Synodality, as well as to the reception of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s prophetic call for ecological conversion in the face of the climate crisis, Dr Farrell said in a statement.

“To the mission and ministry of the Church in Dublin, to our work of proclaiming the promise and hope of the gospel, Bishop Paul will bring his many gifts.

“I have no doubt his fresh ideas, and deep motivation, his personal warmth and evident closeness to people on the ground, and his experience of ministry in the West of Ireland, will be of service in the deepening the unity of the Church in our land”, he added.

Archbishop Farrell believes Bishop Dempsey can empower “all God’s people to discern, and know the [true] joy, peace, and consolation of the Lord who has already ‘entered our closed places and stands among us’, as was proclaimed in last Sunday’s Gospel”, he said.

Born in Carlow in 1971, Bishop Dempsey grew up in Athy, a parish in the diocese of Dublin. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1997 for the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, a diocese which borders Dublin and shares its demographic.

“There his parish ministry as priest and his service as a member of the College of Consultors made a significant contribution to the life of urban Kildare, Carlow and beyond,” said Dr Farrell.