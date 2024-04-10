Pope announces seismic changes for dioceses in the West not seen for 1,000 years

Pope Francis speaks to pilgrims and visitors gathered for his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 10, 2024. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

Pope Francis has announced monumental changes to the leadership of dioceses in the West of Ireland in a move that has long been expected, but has come suddenly.

There will now only be three bishops in the whole of the West ecclesiastical province of Tuam after the biggest shake-ups of dioceses for almost 1,000 years.

The Pope appointed Bishop Paul Dempsey (53), up until now the bishop of Achonry, as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Dublin. He will join the other newly appointed Auxiliary Bishop-elect Donal Roche (65).

The Pontiff made Archbishop Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam, apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Killala. Bishop John Fleming (76) of Killala has been due to retire for over a year and Pope Francis has accepted his resignation on the grounds of age. Killala is one of the least populous dioceses, not only in Ireland but the world, with about 30,000 Catholics.

Bishop Kevin Doran, Bishop of Elphin, has been made apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Achonry – seeing as Bishop Dempsey is being sent to Dublin.

The Vatican announced the news at 11am. Archbishop Duffy, together with Papal Nuncio Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayer, Bishop Fleming, Bishop Doran, Bishop Michael Duignan – Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora, and Bishop of Clonfert – and Bishop Dempsey, concelebrated 10am Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Co. Galway.

Archbishop Duffy said: “The announcement of this level of change in the episcopate in one province at the same time is quite significant. It creates the possibility of exploring a closer union between the Archdiocese of Tuam and the Diocese of Killala, and between the Dioceses of Elphin and Achonry, not unlike the process that is already underway in the Dioceses of Galway and Clonfert.

“Any such change would involve living communities and could not be simply structural or administrative. It would require careful discernment over some time, involving the whole people of God in the respective Dioceses,” he said.