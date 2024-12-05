Outgoing Australian ambassador notes growing momentum of women leadership in the Vatican

Chiara Porro, Australian Ambassador to the Holy See, introduces panelists at an event she sponsored at Vatican Radio March 8, 2023, International Women’s Day. Photo: CNS/Carol Glatz.

Heading home after serving four and a half years in the Vatican as Australia’s ambassador to the Holy See, Chiara Porro says she has seen a rise in the participation and promotion of women’s leadership in the Catholic Church under Pope Francis.

Officially completing her term at the Vatican post on November 29, Porro says the Pope has made significant changes to ensure both religious sisters and laywomen have a “seat at the table” alongside men in the Vatican.

“When I arrived it was a time when the Pope started to put women into leadership positions,” Porro told CNA. “What I’ve noticed over these years is that the momentum has really increased.”

Collaboration

Within the Vatican, Pope Francis has appointed a number of women in high-ranking positions since his 2013 election, including economist Sister Alessandra Smirelli as secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development in 2022; Sister Nathalie Becquart as undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops in 2021; and art historian Barbara Jatta as Vatican Museums director in 2016.

“The process of synodality that the Pope has started has given women — but not only women — the opportunity to be heard,” Porro said. “The synod [in October] has been really important to just show the diversity of views among women and the importance of listening to them all and having that dialogue.”

Together we’ve tried to give support to women working in the Catholic Church”

As one of 51 women ambassadors out of a total of 130 country ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Porro shared with CNA that ambassadors regularly meet and collaborate with several women associated with the Vatican and other Catholic organisations.

“Together we’ve tried to give support to women working in the Catholic Church, or religious women, or other groups — working in collaboration with men — to try and advance women and ensure everyone has a seat at the table,” she said.

Promotion

Speaking on human rights issues — including human trafficking, protection of minors, and religious freedom — the Australian ambassador said both the state and the Church have important roles to play to promote peace and social cohesion in society.

The Vatican’s influence is something that I think is very critical and that states recognise”

“As institutions we can work together to address some of these issues,” Porro said. “There are lots of areas that we’ve worked with the Vatican and I think that there’s much more that can be done — lots of partnerships.”

The Vatican’s influence is something that I think is very critical and that states recognise,” she added.

Influence

Having collaborated with various Vatican bodies including the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, Porro has also worked closely with the Holy See’s charitable arm Caritas Internationalis “to raise the voices of the most vulnerable.”

Stephanie MacGillivray, Caritas Internationalis Senior Officer for Identity and Mission, Women’s Empowerment and Inclusion, told CNA both political and faith leaders have “significant influence on social, political and cultural norms.”

It’s really been an immense privilege and honour to serve here as Australia’s ambassador”

“By working with state and faith leaders, we can ensure that women’s experiences, needs and expertise are brought to the tables where decisions are made that will affect their lives,” she said.

Although “women’s leadership, protection and respect for the human rights of women within religion is sometimes contested,” MacGillivray told CNA the collaborative work of Church leaders, faith-based organisations, and government actors is key in effectively addressing and overcoming issues that undermine the rights and dignity of women and girls in different parts of the world.

Reflecting on her work in the Vatican since first presenting her credential letters to Pope Francis in 2020, Porro expressed her “hope that the work that we’ve done over these years continues to progress.”

“It’s really been an immense privilege and honour to serve here as Australia’s ambassador and I hope I’ve grown the relationship and been able to identify areas where we have been able to work more together and influence change for the betterment of the world and society as a whole,” she said.