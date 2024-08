Archbishop Francis Duffy with three deacons (l-r) Deacon Pat Butterly, from Co. Louth, Deacon John Taaffe, Co. Louth, and Deacon James McLoughlin of the Tuam Diocese. Photo: Louis Walsh.

A tweet from a Dubliner caught my eye the other day. “I’m an atheist,” he declared, “who grew up under the horrible yoke of Irish Catholic fundamentalism. Except here’s the thing: it was fine. Every Christian brother and priest I interacted with was perfectly decent.” He also declared that he much preferred the Ireland of…