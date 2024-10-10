Online Mass readings now available in Irish

Daily Mass readings are now available in Irish through the Catholic lay association Evangelizo. The Irish language is among the seventeen other languages available for over half a million speakers worldwide.

Bishop of Down and Connor Alan McGuckian welcomed the initiative: “Reading the Scriptures in Irish, or indeed in any language, is an extraordinary way to discover and rediscover the richness of the words and images of the Holy Bible.” It is especially gratifying for Irish language enthusiasts to see our language take its place among seventeen major world languages.”

Evangelizo was founded in France in 2001 by Bertrand Couderc and Grégor Puppinck and provides free online Mass readings to more than 500,000 subscribers. Ciarán MacGuill, a native of Dundalk and currently based in Paris led the project to include Irish amongst the available languages.

“We now have ‘Soiscéal an Lae’, the Irish language version of Mass readings of the day. This is a great aid for studying the Bible, for following the liturgical year and building one’s faith,” said Mr MacGuill.

“I wish to commend Ciarán and the Irish language community in France for this work of evangelisation. May I encourage everyone of faith, and with a love of our language, to access Soiscéal an Lae,” Bishop McGuckian concluded.