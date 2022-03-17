On the Slovakian border

By Ronan Scully, Self Help Africa

“What is happening is insane, what is happening is inhuman.”

The wheels of trolley suitcases make a clack clack clack sound as they roll across the uneven pavements. The sound has become a soundtrack to the picturesque mountain village of Vysne Nemeche on Slovakia’s far eastern border.

The daily procession of refugees coming here from Ukraine is relentless. 10,000 are crossing each day – mothers, grandmothers and children mostly – taking flight from the escalating conflict, and seeking sanctuary in this easternmost outpost of the European Union.

The exodus from Ukraine to bordering countries happens in cars, buses, trucks and on foot. It’s a journey that over 3 million Ukrainian’s have taken since war began.

I spent more than a week working in Vysne Nemeche, as part of the Irish Emergency Alliance response to this crisis in eastern Europe.

The women and children that I saw were arriving exhausted, emotionally drained, and had that look of bewilderment at the strange and awful turn that life had taken.

Tatiana, aged in her early 20’s drags her suitcase behind her, in her other arm she is carrying a cat that she has brought with her from her home in Ternopil. Later, I meet Rocova, an older Ukranian who has a small dog in a mobile pet carrier. She says that she has left her husband, sons and nephews behind to fight.

Situated high in the Carpathian mountains in eastern Slovakia, Vysne Nemeche is the main crossing along the 60 mile border that separates Slovakia from neighbouring Ukraine.

Local charities and government services, disburse information, provide blankets, bottles of water, soup and bread to the new arrivals. There are also a number of Covid-19 medical centres, dispensing PCR tests.

Families like that of 35 year old Nina, who says that at one point on their nine hour journey to the border they were fired on, from a nearby hilltop. “I don’t know who was shooting, but one bullet hit the roof of our car,” she said.

When a car pulls up to the kerb, Nina and her 11 year old daughter Olga were smothered in the embrace of two women who climbed from the back seats, to greet them on the roadside.

Nina says that they have family and in-laws living in the Czech Republic. They have travelled from Prague to the border, and whisk both mother and daughter away with them – away from this nightmare.

But not everyone fleeing this conflict has family in bordering countries to turn to.

The Irish Emergency Alliance is made up of seven Irish charities who have come together to respond to major emergencies like the one that is now unfolding in Ukraine. Between us we are responding on the borders of Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova as well Slovakia and inside Ukraine itself, while conditions still allow it.

Donations from the Irish public are helping us provide food, blankets shelter, and emotional support to those fleeing the conflict.

