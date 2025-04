Swift Blaze of Fire – Olympian, Cleric, Brigadista: the Enigmatic Life of Robert Hilliard, by Lin Rose Clark, (Lilliput Press, €18.95 / £14.95) On February 22 1937, Reverend Robert Hilliard died of his wounds at Castellón, in eastern Spain. It was a singular end to the life of a remarkable Church of Ireland clergyman. There…