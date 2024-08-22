No conflict between faith and science – bishop Doran

Speaking at the Knock novena, Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin said that there is no real conflict between science and religion.

“There is really no conflict between faith and science. Both faith and science seek the truth. Science approaches the truth by examining physical evidence. Faith goes beyond the physical evidence to seek answers to questions that science doesn’t address, questions about the meaning and purpose of human existence. But the truth is still the truth, whether it comes through science or through prayerful contemplation”, he said.

He went on to add: “These days, of course, people talk more about evolution than about creation. They point to scientific research and tell us that the universe has been taking shape for millions of years. It is mind-boggling but, of course, it is true. I think we can certainly agree that God’s Creation may not have happened exactly as it is described in the Book of Genesis. That doesn’t mean that Genesis isn’t true. It simply reminds us that Genesis was never meant to be a history book. It is the fruit of a prayerful contemplation on the experience of living in the universe and, the heart of it is our faith that the universe is the fruit of the Creative action of God. That essential truth remains and Science, properly understood, does nothing to undermine it.

Science itself would suggest, indeed that there is some great power at work in the universe, a power far greater and more intelligent than we are. Pope Francis often speaks about our “throwaway culture” which, in recent centuries, has damaged the earth, which is our common home. He has called on us to respect the laws of nature, and science is now telling us the same.”

Bishop Doran outlined how science has shown us the development of a child in the womb and how it fits with our faith’s understanding of the process.

“The pace of scientific research in recent centuries, and especially in our own life-time, has been truly amazing. We don’t have all the answers yet. At times, unfortunately, we have used the fruits of our research in ways which are destructive rather than life giving. But science has shown us, in a way that we never understood before, just how wonderful and how complex is the universe that has been given to us. One example of that is the way in which biology and photography together have allowed us the see the development of the child in the womb and to understand in a new way, what previously we only knew by faith: “you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139).”

Bishop Doran concluded: “We don’t all need to be scientists or theologians; we don’t need to have it all clearly worked out. It is still a work in progress.

What is important, as we reflect on what is put before us, is that we would invite God to speak to our hearts about our own place in the universe and our own mission in the world that He has given us.”