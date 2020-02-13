Nine out of 10 Aontú voters are weekly Massgoers

Nine out of 10 voters for Irish political party Aontú attend religious services on a weekly basis, according to a recent exit poll.

The poll found that the all-Ireland Republican party had the most church-goers with 79% of its members attending once a week, with 11% saying they go to Mass every day.

Aontú, meaning “unity and consent”, was founded by ex-Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín on January 28 last year. The party is pro-life and for Irish reunification and economic justice.

Ireland’s fastest growing political party, which has received more than 50,000 votes, excels in the numbers who go to services regularly at least once a week compared with other parties.

Data

Data from the Ipsos MRBI exit poll for the Irish Times, RTÉ, TG4 and UCD shows Aontú, along with Fianna Fail (46%), Independents (38%) and Fine Gael (35%), have the highest weekly church attendance figures.

Meanwhile, a staggering 80% of Social Democrats said they either never attend or only went to church on holy days or special occasions.

Members of the Green Party (67%), Solidarity–People Before Profit (65%), Labour (58%) and Sinn Fein (57%) also said they rarely go to religious services.

Church attendance in general, however, continues to fall with 74% of persons aged 18 to 24, 69% of 25 to 34 and 57% of 35 to 49-year-olds saying they only make an occasional appearance.

In Dublin, two-thirds (66%) of people were more likely to refrain from going to church.