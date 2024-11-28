New initiative supports lay Catholics in faith and career

In many traditionally Catholic countries, the faith that once united and inspired generations is facing a modern-day challenge: disconnection. This isn’t solely due to societal secularisation but also because Catholics often fail to actively support and grow bonds with one another in the practical aspects of life. While the Church has long been a spiritual refuge, lay Catholics often struggle to integrate their faith into their professional lives.

And in tandem with this issue is the work done by those of other worldviews which has overshadowed Catholic values in secular society significantly. Other interest groups and subcultures have been very successful in networking their way into positions of influence. As a result, Catholics have become somewhat disenfranchised in terms of the important societal conversations that shape the countries we live in.

Saints and Catholic leaders, from St John Paul II to St Thomas More, have consistently emphasised the vital role of lay Catholics in shaping the Church and the wider world. St John Paul II championed the laity as co-responsible for the Church’s mission, urging them to engage with the challenges of modern society. Yet, many Catholics remain isolated in workplaces that are often indifferent to faith. The need for Catholics to ‘have each other’s backs’ in these environments has never been greater.

Need

The Catholic Career Summit, held last October in Dublin, was a step toward addressing this need. The event aimed to equip Catholics with the tools and networks necessary to live out their faith in the workplace while progressing in their careers. It brought together a diverse group of speakers, including Senator Rónán Mullen shared insights on being a Catholic in the public sphere, while Neil and Maria Steen addressed the role of faith in family dynamics and Fr Alan O’Sullivan OP inspired attendees with a reflection on the Catholic view of human rights.

This initiative aims to connect Catholics with experienced professionals who can provide guidance, job opportunities, and moral support in navigating their careers”

Attendees left the Summit feeling invigorated and equipped with new strategies for living their faith at work. Many commented on the event’s practical benefits, from networking opportunities to actionable career advice.

One of the key upcoming projects is the creation of a mentorship and career network. This initiative aims to connect Catholics with experienced professionals who can provide guidance, job opportunities, and moral support in navigating their careers.

Additionally, the team is developing a podcast series and workshops and partnerships with universities and colleges are also on the horizon, designed to help young Catholics integrate their faith into their studies and future careers. The Summit will soon host a debate on the critical issues facing lay Catholics today.

We are in the process of announcing similar events in the UK, Europe, and the US in 2025.

In an era when many Catholics feel isolated in their professional lives, initiatives like this might just remind some people out there that we are not alone, and that we can shape society.

*

CCS is seeking Catholics to get involved in our project and take a leadership role in some of our activities. If you would like to share insight in your career, network with other Catholics, help mentor more junior members of the faith and more please send us a mail at catholiccareersummit@gmail.com. Suggestions also welcome, or even just reach out for a chat! To stay connected and informed about upcoming events and resources. Instagram at @CatholicCareerSummit.