New diocesan appointments in Clonfert

From left to right: Bishop Michael Duignan of Clonfert and Galway, Bishop András Veres of Győr, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland HE Luis Mariano Montemayor, HE Gergely Bánhegyi, Ambassador of Hungary to Ireland and Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Paul Dempsey pictured with a painted replica of the sacred Weeping Virgin Mother of Győr on September 22, after Holy Mass. Photo: Embassy of Hungary