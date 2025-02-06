New data looks at clerical abuse of minors in the Philippines

CRUX

At least 82 priests and religious brothers associated with the Philippines have publicly accused of sexual abuse with minors, according to a new data provided by BishopAccountability.org, a leading anti-abuse organisation.

The database now on their website includes Filipino priests accused of sexually abusing minors in the Philippines, Filipino priests who served part of their priesthood in the Philippines but who are accused of sexually abusing minors while working in the US, and accused clergy from other countries – specifically, the United States, Ireland, and Australia – who served part of their priesthood in the Philippines.

At least seven of the accused priests continue to serve in parishes across the Asian island nation, some as recently as last month, according to Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org said last Wednesday.

She told journalists the Philippine bishops have a “deep sense of entitlement” in withholding information on the abuse of priests in their diocese.