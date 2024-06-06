New Auxiliary to head up city centre ‘restoration’ project

The recently appointed auxiliary Bishop of Dublin Paul Dempsey is to chair a group responsible for the pastoral renewal of Dublin City Centre, which will see two churches upgraded to Cathedral (St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral) and Minor Basilica status (St Andrew’s Westland Row) if approved by Rome.

Substantial financial support is believed to be forthcoming for structural work needed on St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral and St Andrew’s Westland row. Fundraising for pastoral and cultural programmes will be part of the remit of the new committee.

Speaking on the Feast of St Kevin, June 3, Archbishop Dermot Farrell said that the implementation of this new pastoral strategy for the heart of Dublin city was at a time when cities are being hollowed out and a living city is so much more than a commercial centre; “Our diocese has long been committed to inner city communities who bear much of the burden of change; we now seek to renew and deepen that commitment, providing these historic and vibrant communities with further tangible support and encouragement.” At the Mass on Monday, the chairs of the two parish councils proclaimed the Word and deacons from both parishes were present, indicating an increased closeness between the two city centre parishes.