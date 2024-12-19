Mystery surrounds missing keffiyeh from Vatican’s Palestinian nativity

Pope Francis stops to pray in front of a Nativity scene from Bethlehem in the Vatican audience hall. Photo: CNS/Vatican Media.

In the moments before Pope Francis’ arrival at the Paul VI Hall on Saturday (December 7), a final addition was made to a nativity scene gifted by Palestinian artists: A keffiyeh, the black-and-white checkered scarf that has come to represent the Palestinian cause, was placed on the manger beneath the baby Jesus.

Sitting in his wheelchair, Pope Francis was led to the nativity scene where he prayed in silence, before making an impassioned speech for peace in the Middle East. “With tears in our eyes, let us raise our prayer for peace. Brothers and sisters, enough war, enough violence!” the Pope said, while looking at the nativity scene.

The latest Vatican intrigue revolves around the sudden appearance and even more sudden disappearance of that keffiyeh at the Vatican, but it also highlights the challenges Pope Francis faces as he attempts to navigate a complex geopolitical balance in the Middle East without becoming an instrument of political propaganda.

Nastas Mitwasi started working on the project in March 2023 and said she wanted the work to represent the artistry and heritage of Palestine. The three figures of the baby Jesus with Mary and Joseph were handmade from a single olive tree using typical Palestinian carving techniques. The star hanging above the nativity is shaped from mother of pearl using a style of ornamentation dating back to the 15th century in Bethlehem. The sheep surrounding the scene were made by children of the Ma’n Lilhayt Catholic charity, which offers opportunities for the disabled.

“It’s also the idea that this is a gift from the Palestinian people. So, it’s holding and carrying the Palestinian identity,” she explained.

“It’s displayed at the Vatican so the Pope can see it, and the whole world can see it, and celebrate the culture, the beauty of that country,” she added.

The appearance of the keffiyeh on the nativity scene caused quite a stir and was widely reported by major news outlets. Several Jewish organizations expressed concern over its presence at the Vatican.

Several days later on Wednesday, when Pope Francis celebrated his weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall, the manger — and the keffiyeh — were gone.

The Vatican has stated, in response to broad speculation over the keffiyeh’s disappearance, that it’s tradition for the baby Jesus to be removed from the nativity until the night before Christmas. While true, the explanation doesn’t entirely answer the question of why the manger and the keffiyeh were also removed.