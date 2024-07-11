Msgr McGuinness connects science and scripture during ICMA Summer School

Msgr Joseph McGuinness celebrated the Eucharist during the opening Mass of the Irish Church Music Festival School 2024, in the Chapel of St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

The Irish Church Music Association (ICMA) had their 54th Summer School with theme ‘Water of Life’ last week from July 2-4 in Saint Patrick’s College, Maynooth. The chief celebrant at the opening Mass in the College Chapel was Msgr Joseph McGuinness.

During his homily, Msgr McGuinness mentioned “the American chemist Stanley Miller’s experiment in 1952”, when Mr Miller demonstrated “how the extraordinary complexity of life on Earth might have begun to emerge from the waters of the oceans”.

Msgr McGuinness said that “it seems to me to be a striking example of science echoing scripture”. He said that reminded him of the image of the “Spirit of God hovering over the chaos of the waters at the beginning of the world”, when in Genesis one of the first acts of God was to impose order on the water.

“Throughout the Old and New testaments, water figures, both literally and metaphorically, as an eloquent sign and symbol of the power of God’s Spirit”, he continued. “It is no wonder then, that water figures so prominently in the liturgy of the Church, as a sign of cleansing, purification, healing, service, renewal and life.”

“What Stanley Miller’s experiment gave us is a small insight into the ingenuity of the mind of the Creator”, Msgr McGuinness concluded.