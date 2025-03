The Annunciation, fresco by Fra Angelico, 1438–45; in the Museum of San Marco, Florence. Photo Encyclopædia Britannica.

I was married on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 25, many moons ago, back in the 1970s. Friends said “You’re mad! Getting hitched at the end of the tax year – such bad timing!” I have always borne in mind, ever since, that money and fiscal policies often have quite an influence on matrimonial…