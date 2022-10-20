Mission outreach with the Irish Salesian Community

Fr. Dan Carroll

Mission Sunday Supplement

In Italy from the late 19th century, poverty-stricken young people had been gravitating to the cities seeking employment. Turin already had a large unemployed youth cohort and this influx from the countryside caused immense challenges. It was in this context that St. John Bosco, or, as he is commonly known, Don Bosco, started the Salesian Congregation at Turin.

Both Church and State were failing to respond to the youth challenge. Don Bosco walked the streets, visited the prisons, and talked to the young people. Their despair and hopelessness saddened him. In December 1841 he started a welcoming club which he called an “Oratory” because he wanted it to be a place where the young boys would experience Home, School, Church, and Playground. Here mostly teenage boys came every Sunday. With Don Bosco and his helpers, they felt welcomed and safe, enjoyed a meal, made new friends and prayed. The youth were given hope and a belief they could be responsible people. Shortly after its inception, the Oratory was able to offer vocational skills and eventually a school that prepared young people for life. This vision of education and evangelisation realised by Don Bosco is lived throughout the world in 134 countries.

On the 18 December 1859, Don Bosco formally started the Salesian Congregation when 17 young men made religious vows and offered their lives to God. The first and principal beneficiaries of the Salesian Congregation’s mission were the young, especially the poorest and those preparing to enter the work force.

This work which began in Turin soon spread to other nations. Almost every year since 1875, Salesians have been leaving their own countries to bring God’s Word, compassion, and mercy to new cultures. The first group went from Italy to Argentina and ministered to Italian emigrants whose circumstances were very difficult.

The Salesian Mission in Ireland began at Pallaskenry in 1919. Over the years, Irish Salesian missionaries served in countries such as South Africa, Eswatini, India, the United States, and the Philippines. Nowadays, Salesian missionaries come to Ireland from diverse countries including Vietnam, Poland, East Timor, Angola, and Nigeria.

The Irish Salesian province, through its development office Don Bosco Aid (DBA), works with several Salesian provinces to support vulnerable youth and disadvantaged communities in different parts of the world. This is possible through the support of friends, donors and Misean Cara.

DBA is connected with three refugee camps: Palabek in Uganda, Kakuma in Kenya, and Don Bosco Gumbo in South Sudan. The Salesian communities have set up educational and skills centres, oratories, playgrounds, and parishes. Refugees are accompanied, given a listening ear, and encouraged to be as independent as possible.

The plight of children and young people at risk everywhere is an immense challenge. In Ghana, children are trafficked and forced to work in fishing, agriculture, and mining industries. International traffickers also use the country as a transit point for trafficking young girls to the Middle East and Western Europe. DBA has been able to help the Ghanian Salesian community establish a project that supports these victims.

Vulnerable

Street children worldwide are very vulnerable. DBA has been privileged to help Salesian communities in Zambia establish initiatives to address issues faced by street children, through support and re-integration programmes.

In India, 40% of children drop out of school by the age of ten. Drop-out rates are very high among indigenous children due to migration, child marriage, poor school infrastructures, negative attitudes to schooling, and a harsh education system. By the age of ten some are forced into child labour. DBA has given assistance to major projects run by Salesian communities in Chennai, Bangalore and Navajeevan, whose mission programmes are addressing this issue.

In South Africa, 38% of young people aged 15 to 34 are not in employment, education, or training. In both Johannesburg and Cape Town, Salesian centres have educational projects that tackle this problem and offer training that equips learners for the job market. With grants from Misean Cara, DBA has been able to assist our brothers in South Africa educate and train a significant number of young people.

Covid-19 impacted most on the poor and vulnerable. When India went into lockdown, migrant daily wage labourers, pavement dwellers, and slum dwellers were all stranded in the streets. The Salesian community in Bangalore sought support and DBA was able to provide financial aid.

DBA has been able to provide emergency relief in the context of natural disasters and war, in countries such as South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Ukraine. There are Salesian centres at nine locations in Ukraine. The response from friends and donors to our appeal for this cause has been exceptionally generous.

Don Bosco Aid also supports projects engaged in purely pastoral work. Oratories were kept open every day in Aleppo and Damascus during the Syrian war. Support has been given for the training of young Salesians and catechists in Madagascar and Mozambique.

At Salesian mission locations, the missionaries live with the people and share their struggles, pain, challenges, and joys. The local people learn to trust them. All who come to the mission centres are welcomed, given comfort and assistance, and where necessary, help to rebuild their lives in a safe environment.

At the core of the Salesian mission is proclamation of the Word of God. Where possible, a parish is established. Prayer is taught in schools and relevant locations. However, it is not always possible to talk about Jesus. In such circumstances, the only proclamation possible is by one’s way of life and care for those in need. There is no place for proselytism.

Volunteer

Don Bosco Aid also runs a volunteer programme, which aims to offer a Salesian missionary experience to interested people. Volunteers from Ireland are provided with placements in Salesian communities in India, Ghana, and Kenya. Volunteers are also received from Salesian communities in other countries. A number of people are volunteering in Ireland with DBA. The Salesian community in Ireland welcomes anyone who wishes to support the Salesian movement.

As stated, Don Bosco’s vision was to inspire the young, particularly the poor, their families and communities. This dream is inspiring the Salesian movement today in most of the countries we hear about daily in the news: Ukraine, Syria, India, Brazil, and many more.

God’s love is always inviting us to join him bringing hope, care, and support to those in need.

For more information or if you would like to get involved, see www.salesiansireland.ie or contact us at dba@salesiansireland.ie or at our head office: 45 St Teresa’s Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12, D12 XK52.