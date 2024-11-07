Meditations on the interior life

St Teresa of Avila said, ‘Prayer is friendly conversation with the One by whom I know I am loved.’ It is precious, this friendly conversation with You. To talk face to face with God.

Are we qualified? We are poor and fragile. Are we good enough? I can’t even open my lips to pray unless You allow me. Am I worthy to be Your friend? Is anyone? Yet You seek friends, You want us to be. We are tiny creatures in Your presence, and You alone great. You alone hold the stars in the palm of Your hand. And we strike matches. The only thing is for us to humble ourselves. The sun rising is like a small coin in Your fingers, and when miracles and healings occur, we say, ‘it is the finger of God’ and yet we speak with You, we worship, adore, thank, trust You. It seems a miracle to me that You love us and care for us.

There can be joy and creativity in prayer – in saying things to You. What a lovely gift You give us. It is a huge privilege. We cannot speak directly to the Pope, but we can speak directly to You, Creator and Ruler of all.

Father, You truly are a father to us, and each day we call You ‘Our Father’. We are Your children, Your family, Your sons and daughters. Nothing could be better, dearest Father, than if I could walk through today with You. Thoughtful and united with You, and that I could please You. If at the end of the day You would say “Yes, I am pleased with you, well-pleased,” how good it would be!

Let me do Your will. Perhaps the best of all is that I will receive the gift of Jesus in Holy Communion. You are active and creative, be much in my day and active in me. Open my mind to see what I should do. I remember Mother Teresa’s words ‘Let us be carriers of the love of Christ.’ This is quite something. Forgive me Lord if I haven’t.

All our days are like Nazareth days, full of ordinary things. For love of You I offer all I do, say and decide: my work, my words, my faith-link with You, be glorified in all. If I can be a carrier of the love of Christ it would be truly a great thing. It is the most precious possession I have. This love.