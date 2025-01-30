Meditations on the interior life

The secret of renewal

Lord, I see, in my life, that You refresh me each day, but I must also make the effort, I must be open to You in prayer and not lazy. You have mercy, so many times. You forgive so much. You are a faithful Friend to all who approach You, a wonderful Creator and a marvellous Repairer, a Rebuilder of ruins, namely us, when we fail. I see a building in ruins, a Church in ruins, and You come and set to rebuild it. Come Lord and renew the Church in Ireland. When the old temple in Jerusalem was in ruins and overgrown with briars and weeds, You inspired people to go into the hills to cut timber and hew rock and rebuild it.

Are you strong enough, Lord? You built the universe, the stars are like dust in the palm of Your hand, so it is easy for You to rebuild ruined lives, to restore faith. One thing is necessary, our openness to You. We are discouraged, disappointed, hurt, criticised but we are Yours. Reviving, Renewing Lord, the first thing You revive and renew and rebuild is our own personal relationship with You, and this through prayer, only prayer. Nothing replaces prayer and love of You.