March for Jesus, ‘a desire for something greater’

Over 10,000 Christians from various denominations across Ireland gathered in Dublin for the ‘March for Jesus’ last Saturday, October 26. Starting from the Garden of Remembrance, the faithful walked through the heart of the city before reaching Leinster House, where prayers, hymns, and speeches took place. Jennifer, one of the attendees of this march shared her reflections on the day.

“The public response was incredibly positive,” Jennifer said. “People were excited. Some had tears in their eyes, while others looked on in amazement. It’s clear that, as a nation with strong Christian roots, there’s still a deep sense of faith among the people. With the direction our politicians have taken in recent years, many feel disheartened and are turning back to God for guidance.”

The impact of the event was felt not only by participants and spectators but also by those responsible for overseeing it. “One of the Gardai mentioned that it had been the best shift they’d had in a long time,” according to the insights shared by Pastor John Ahern, key organisator, during a service Jennifer attended the day after the march. “They said they’d go home feeling fulfilled and happy to have covered the event.” The atmosphere throughout the march was described as one of unity, mutual respect, and spiritual upliftment.

Over 40 churches took part in the march, representing a wide range of Christian denominations, including the Catholic Church, with bishops such as Bishop Phonsie Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore encouraging faithful to be part of this initiative days before the event took place, “we want to show and shine the light of Jesus Christ” the bishop explained, “walking together side by side for Jesus… Walking to the Dáil Éireann where so many sad decisions have been taking over the last few years, decisions which are not according to the mind of God.”

“There was such a strong spirit of collaboration,” Jennifer said. “No one was there to take the spotlight. There were no divisions, no denominations – just one name, one purpose. We came together for one reason only.”

The event marked a meaningful moment of solidarity among Ireland’s Christian communities, as thousands walked side-by-side in an expression of shared beliefs and a desire for spiritual renewal. “It was an extraordinary day,” Jennifer shared, “not just for the Church but for the country. People are yearning for something greater, and the march was a testament to that desire.”

The march for Jesus making its way down O’Connell St on Saturday. Photos: John McElroy. Nayra Rosales and Irish Paulo at Molesworth St in Dublin where the march culminated with prayer, speeches and song. Peppy and Rachel Fitzgerald from Kerry. Thais Braga, Tiago Silva and Mariana Silva at Molesworth St in Dublin. Sinan and Denisia Gurler with Jacob (7 months). The March for Jesus outside Leinster House on Saturday. Lizette and Judit from Bolivia. Cameron Jamison, Rachel Todd, Rebecca Hermin and Anna Mc Ateer from Belfast. Charly Charles and Kefuwe Ntsamai. The March for Jesus making its way down O’ Connell St on Saturday. Alexandra at Molesworth St in Dublin. Filip Yanis during the march for Jesus.