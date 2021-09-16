‘Mammoth’ construction works equip Knockbeg College for next century

Two pupils join Charlie Flanagan TD, who is a former pupil of Knockbeg College, to unveil the plaque marking the restoration and building works.

It is important to have a “clear vision for diocesan schools”, according to Bishop Denis Nulty of the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin, who praised St Mary’s Knockbeg College, Co. Carlow for being “equipped for the next century”.

Knockbeg College marked a milestone with an official opening ceremony for their multi-million-euro extension and restoration works on Friday, September 10. The college was blessed by the bishop and opened by Charlie Flanagan TD of Laois Offaly, who is the President of the Past Pupils’ Union of the school.

“The mammoth extension project which is being opened and blessed today equips Knockbeg for the next century…” Bishop Nulty said.

He added that there “is a wide-ranging debate concerning education in Ireland today. I welcome this debate” during his address.

“The Church has over the years made an enormous contribution through its teachers – lay, religious and clerical to education in our country. Our diocesan schools have many examples of staff members who went way beyond the call of duty or indeed post of responsibility in their care of their students.”

He continued saying “it’s important for us to have a clear vision for diocesan schools. Each of our 38 diocesan schools must be helped to articulate the elements of that shared vision.

“Diocesan schools operate under the trusteeship of the local bishop. In the new reality, with more pressure to have a cohesive voice of this small but unique sector within the education landscape, it is critical that our voice is articulated and heard within the newly formed APTCS (Association of Patrons and Trustees of Catholic Schools). Each school brings a unique charm of its own and each school shares the very same mandate – helping its students to grow and develop in an environment which takes its values from the Gospel.”

The new extension, covering the entire old farmyard area includes a fully equipped gym and sports hall, two special needs units, a sensory garden, a canteen to seat 216 students, and a music room.

A new three storey block at the back of the school provides eight classrooms, science and art rooms, a multimedia room and a design and communication graphics room. All the old buildings have been renovated and the dormitories turned into classrooms, science labs, a library and study hall. The college chapel was fully refurnished and the conservation architect has insured that the original Knockbeg House was restored.

The current principal of Knockbeg College, Michael Carew, is the third lay principal. The two before him were past pupils John Curtis and Cyril Hughes.

Knockbeg College originally began as Carlow Lay College in the building now known as Carlow College.

The College was founded by Bishop Keeffe in 1782, built during the following years, but did not take in its first students until October 1, 1793. It had been decided to take in clerical students as well as lay students.

By around 1840 the Lay College had become the first Catholic institution in Ireland to provide university level education, and by arrangement with London University to give degrees.

In 1847 Knockbeg House was bought from the Carruthers family to provide for 8–12-year-old boarders in the Lay College. As numbers grew, a big extension was added in 1880 and in 1892 the entire Lay College, students and staff, was moved to Knockbeg.

Formerly a boarding school, Knockbeg College began taking day pupils in 1985, until boarding finished in 2011.