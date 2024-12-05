Making Christmas magic for everyone

Elaine Noonan

As we prepare our hearts for the coming of the Christ-child this Christmas, we are reminded so keenly of the incredible challenge that the Holy Family endured all those years ago.

Mary and Joseph, far from home due to the census, faced uncertainty and rejection as they searched for a place to stay. They found refuge in a humble stable, surrounded by animals – a far cry from the modern comforts that we are all so used to.

Mary gave birth to Jesus in these humble conditions, laying Him not in a cot, but a manger – a feeding trough for animals. They lacked the basic comforts of a proper shelter, proper supplies and so many things that we all take for granted.

Vulnerable

This humble beginning reminds us of the depth of their sacrifice and the profound message of Christ’s birth—that greatness is found in humility, and love can shine even in the most challenging circumstances. Their story inspires us to find hope and faith, even in moments of struggle, and to trust in God’s plan for each of us.

The story of the vulnerable mother and her newborn baby also reminds us of families in our own time, our own country and indeed our own local area, who are struggling to access essential supplies and resources when expecting a baby of their own.

Imagine the stress and worry of expecting a baby without the means to provide basic necessities such as nappies, clothing, a cot, and other essentials. Sadly, this is a reality that many pregnant mothers in Ireland face every day.

Lifeline

Community Connect is Ireland’s national Baby Bank charity – a registered charity dedicated to providing practical support to pregnant mothers and vulnerable families with small babies, who are struggling to provide for their children. The charity exists to alleviate the burden on these expecting mothers, and new parents, by providing them with the baby equipment, clothing and essential baby supplies they need to welcome their little ones into the world with love and dignity.

Baby Banks can be a lifeline for families who need help: providing parents with support, and children with the items they need to thrive. This significantly reduces the financial burden of a new baby, but also can mean so much more to the families, bringing hope and comfort at a time which should be full of joy.

Essentials

Community Connect currently has five larger hubs across the country, in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny and Athlone, where they are valued partners of many maternity hospitals; domestic violence shelters; IPAS centres and family hubs; social work teams and poverty relief organisations; who refer mother and babies in need to them for help. There are also volunteers in other parts of the country, who can reach families in need in their local communities.

Every family supported is proudly provided with a beautiful gift package of essential items. These include a BabyBox ‘starter pack’ of new items for newborn babies, and a MamaBag of essentials for the post-partum mother. A fully equipped Hospital Bag can also be provided to pregnant mothers who need one, containing the essentials she needs to bring into hospital when having her baby.

Can you give the gift of practical help this Christmas?

This Christmas, we are asking people to make a big difference to a mother and baby in need, by sponsoring one of these gift packages. Or give your family and friends the gift of giving, and sponsor on their behalf. Every package sponsored by 20th December comes with a beautiful Christmas card!

To sponsor a gift, please go to www.communityconnect.ie and click the Christmas banner, or scan the QR code printed below.

Just as the Holy Family relied on the generosity of others – the innkeeper, the shepherds and Magi – we are reminded of the power of giving during the Advent season. Let this season be a time to give generously, embodying the spirit of hope and love that Christmas brings.

With your help, and inspired by the Advent message of compassion and care, Community Connect will support many more families in need this Christmas and beyond.

Community Connect is a registered charity in Ireland no. 20206555. www.communityconnect.ie, info@communityconnect.ie, 085 875 8366