Look to Our Lady

The season of Advent has been a time of preparation for the great Feast of Christmas. The feeling of anticipation built as we got ever closer, week by week. The candles on the Advent wreath got lit, one by one. Their glow became ever brighter. What was it that we anticipated? The celebration of the birth of Jesus: our Saviour coming into the world – an event that changed everything. In the seasons of Advent and Christmas, Jesus is front and centre. There is another special and distinct figure however, a most important presence whom we should appreciate particularly and have recourse to: Our Lady. At the Annunciation an angel appeared to Mary and revealed that she would be the mother of Jesus. From this point until that most special night in Bethlehem Our Lady was expecting the birth of Jesus. Already He was within her womb, present to her in the most intimate way.

Hope

Those nine months of pregnancy when Mary bore Jesus could be related to our weeks of Advent when we have been called to prepare for the celebration of the coming of the Lord Jesus into the world as an infant – given the name Emmanuel which means ‘God with us’. Like Mary, we too were called to live in expectant hope of the fulfilment of God’s promises. We were called to draw as close to Jesus as we can, with the sacraments of the Eucharist and Confession being most powerful means to do so. We were called to recollect ourselves interiorly, to seek out some quiet time, to become aware of the presence of Jesus within us, and have our actions be influenced by this fact. Our Lady pondered in her heart and must have marvelled greatly at the most mysterious happenings and realities she was witness to and an indeed an intrinsic part of. Like her, we too have been called to reflect with wonder and awe on the incredible mystery that is the incarnation, its significance for all mankind and for each of us individually. Whilst Mary bore Jesus within her and had a personal relationship with Him that could be unparalleled, she did not keep Him to herself. Her soul proclaimed the greatness of the Lord, as we read in the Gospel account of Luke in the beautiful Magnificat. While pregnant, she went to assist her cousin Elizabeth who, moved by the Holy Spirit recognised at once the Lord within her.

Humility

Later in Bethlehem Mary humbly presented her infant son to those visitors of the crib: the shepherds and the wise men. Thirty years later, when Jesus would undertake his public ministry, although she knew it would involve tremendous sacrifice, Mary accepted God’s will and offered Jesus to the world to fulfil the great mission and purpose for which He came to the Earth. Like Mary, we too should acknowledge the holy name of God and His mercy for generations to those that fear Him, and we should endeavour not to keep Him just to ourselves, but to bring others to Him so that they too may come to know Him, to love Him, and to serve Him. Imagine the scene at that stable in Bethlehem. The loving tenderness with which Our Lady held her infant son. St Joseph at her side as a strong, resolute and prayerful guardian and protector. The Holy Family: a picture of prayerful unity, with Mary and Joseph in reverent awe of the newborn King. Let us appeal to Mary to help bring about in our own homes this unity and peace in our families. Let us pray through her intercession for the healing of any brokenness, woundedness or division. May she bestow upon us particular graces to help orient us and our families and friends to Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ: the true meaning of Christmas.

Áine Blake is a Catholic from Co. Tipperary living in Dublin and is a member of the Legion of Mary.