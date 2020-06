Katherine Dunn and Maddie Loftin are at the controls as Fr Bill Dailey CSC celebrates Mass and Michele Warner looks on

As parishes begin to re-open for public Masses the virtual space is here to stay, writes Michael Kelly While Cardinal John Henry Newman’s vision of a Catholic university in Dublin ultimately floundered, the church he built in the city centre remains a jewel in Ireland’s ecclesiastical map. Consecrated in 1856, it has remained an important…