Life-changing range of gifts launched by Trócaire

Saida brought her son Tiranus to the malnutrition clinic in Thobo county which is run by Trócaire. She received food supplements high in nutrients and vitamins which saved his life. Photo: Achouth Deng/ Trócaire

Trócaire has launched this year’s range of sustainable and ethical gifts for Christmas. The ‘Gifts of Change’ range receives incredible support every year from people in Ireland and is a fantastic way to contribute to Trócaire’s work in some of the world’s most fragile countries. Over one million life-changing gifts have been purchased by the public in Ireland, north and south, since the initiative launched in 2000. With 24 gifts in the range starting at just €5 there is sure to be something of interest.

With the horrific situation in Gaza obviously still front of mind for many people, a new gift has been introduced that will help children caught up in conflict this year including in Gaza. Children caught up in conflict witness horrors every day that no child should see. Hard as it is for adults to cope, it’s harder still for children. To process the trauma of war, they need help and the Gift of Play & Healing (€40) can provide this. Through the power of play therapy, including storybooks, photo puzzles, art and more, this gift will give children who are hurting a way to find calm and resilience in the storm.

Hunger

Hunger can be a constant companion for children caught in conflict. When food is scarce, children under five are at huge risk of malnutrition. Saida and her two-year-old son Tiranus are among those families in Sudan affected not only by an escalating conflict but by failed harvests due to climate change and where people are now facing what is being called the worst humanitarian crisis on earth. Saida depends on farming but due to a lack of rains last year, the family ran out of food and had nothing to eat. They had been surviving on nutritionally inadequate leaves and roots that led to Tiranus being malnourished. Saida brought Tiranus to the malnutrition clinic in Thobo county which is run by Trócaire. She received food supplements high in nutrients and vitamins which saved his life.

The Gift of Seeds and Tools (€15) provides families with everything they need to plant, tend and grow healthy, nutritious, fresh fruit and vegetables”

Your Gift of Food & Nourishment (€50) this Christmas will help children with special food that nourishes growing bodies and saves lives.

For those looking for something that will help the planet this Christmas, Trócaire has a range of climate gifts. The Gift of Seeds and Tools (€15) provides families with everything they need to plant, tend and grow healthy, nutritious, fresh fruit and vegetables. The Protection from Climate Change Gift (€100) will help struggling families respond to the effects of extreme weather by providing drought-resistant seeds, equipment to store limited rainfall and trees that help to reduce flooding and enrich the soil. This is the ideal gift to help restore hope and justice for families and communities who have been devastated by climate change.

Water

Everyone should have access to safe, clean water for drinking, washing and helping to grow the food they need. The Gift of Water Systems (€100) provides filters for safe drinking water, as well as irrigation systems for growing food in harsh, dry conditions. This life-changing gift helps families to be healthier and happier, both now and in the future. In a time of crisis, the Gift of Emergency Water (€25) is a lifeline. This gift provides essentials such as a jerry can and water purification tablets to help prevent deadly diseases like typhoid and cholera and gives families in places like South Sudan and Ethiopia the peace of mind that their water is safe and clean.

In 2023/2024, Trócaire’s work enabled more than 2.2 million people in some of the most fragile countries in the world to improve their lives thanks to the generous support of the public here at home. This included supporting over 1.6 million people in humanitarian crises, promoting access to justice and defending the human rights of 80,444 people in Central America and Palestine, and supporting women and girls through empowerment programmes in countries including Myanmar, Zimbabwe and Rwanda. Last year, Trócaire’s climate and environmental justice work supported over 288,000 people.

With 24 gifts to choose from, ranging from €5 to €1,400, each Trócaire gift will support critical programmes across the world where Trócaire works. The gifts can be purchased online at www.trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 1800 408 408 (0800 912 1200 in NI).

List of Worldwide Gifts 2024

Soap €5

Chicks €10

Menstrual Dignity €10

Seeds and Tools €15

Solar Lamp €20

School Lunches €25

Emergency Water €25

School Kit €30

Gift of Play for Healing €40 NEW

Gift of Food and Nourishment €50 NEW

Goat €50

Help for Grandparents €50

Mental Health Lifeline €60

New Mother’s Care Kit €60

Honey Bees €75

Water Systems €100

Protection from Climate Change €100

Women’s Empowerment €100

A Just World €100

A Safe Home €150

Ox Plough and Farming Tools €225

Fix a Well €1,000

Solar Panel Water Pump €1,400