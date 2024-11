Bishop Andrew H. Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, speaks about the cause of beatification and canonisation of Sister Annella Zervas, a professed religious of the Order of St Benedict, during a November 12, 2024, session of the fall general assembly of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Photo: OSV News/Bob Roller.

US bishops: Synodality requires conversion of heart more than new structuresJonathan Liedl Promoting synodality in the United States depends more on a conversion of heart than on the creation of new structures, the US bishops emphasised at their fall assembly in Baltimore. “It’s about cultural change, not necessarily structural change or not necessarily canonical…