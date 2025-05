Then-Prior General Robert Francis Prevost of the Order of St Augustine is seen during his visit to Korea. Photos: OSA General Council.

PaoloAffatato Pope Leo XIV is by no means a stranger in Asia. This brings hope to believers in the nations and territories of the largest and most plural continent, where two thirds of humanity live. His familiarity with Asian contexts deepened significantly during his tenure as Prior General of the Order of St Augustine. As…