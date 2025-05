Pope Leo XIV leads his first Mass as pontiff in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican May 9, 2025. Pope Leo, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was elected pope the previous day. (OSV News photo/Mario Tomassetti, Vatican media via Reuters)

Martin Luther, Gregor Mendel and Abraham a Sancta Clara also came from the order founded by the new pope in 1256. Pope Leo XIV is the first pope to come from the Augustinian order, a Catholic order rich in tradition with a history of more than 750 years. The Ordo Fratrum Sancti Augustini (OSA) goes…