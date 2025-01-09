Last chorus for singing priests, but music will ‘always be there’

The decision to end The Priests, one of Ireland’s most successful musical acts of the last decade is a “bittersweet” one that wasn’t taken lightly according to a member of the trio, who finds solace that even in the group’s retirement, their “music and CDs are still there and will always be available” to encourage people in their search for God.

Speaking to The Irish Catholic after The Priests’ final concert in Belfast last Monday, Fr Eugene O’Hagan said that the decision to say farewell after 50 years of performing together was one that was taken after much thought.

“We had made a bittersweet decision after much thought,” he said. “This decision was taken in the context of marking 50 years of singing together since boyhood. We’ve been singing together since 1974 at school. So it was kind of a moment for us to review.

“The Priests have been on the go for almost two decades and we thought can we or should we continue at the same level? Is it possible to maintain this kind of commitment in the midst of all of the things that are happening in life? Not least in our own responsibilities in parishes in the diocese.

“So the decision to bring this to a celebratory conclusion was not made lightly and wasn’t for one reason only, it was an aggregate of a number of circumstances which led us to believe that now is the right time to celebrate what we have done in the last 17 years and to take the opportunity to thank people for being with us on this unexpected journey.”

The constant goal for Fr O’Hagan and The Priests has always been about “affirming that God has a place in the world today” through their music and this goal has resulted in them being able to share their gifts with more numbers than the group ever imagined.

“For many people that we’ve spoken to, they’ve said that the music has really helped them rekindle their sense of God in their lives,” he said. “Our music is unashamedly Christian and Catholic and we’re happy to share it and we’ve had the privilege of being able to do it with more numbers than we’ve ever, ever imagined. I would like to think that the music has given people joy and encouraged people to continue their search for God in life and to affirm that God has a place in the world today and in one’s individual life.

“The music and CDs are still there and will always be available even if we’re not singing in that formation in the future. The music is still accessible to people which is a great solace to us as well that it hasn’t gone away and will always be there.”