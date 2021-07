Candles on the sanctuary of the basilica at Knock Shrine during the Covid-19 remembrance Mass in November, 2020. Photo: Conor McKeown

The iconic Knock novena set for August will not now go ahead, the second year it has been affected by Covid-19 restrictions. The event – which brings upwards of 150,000 people to the Co. Mayo shrine every year – had been due to take place from August 14-22. Fr Richard Gibbons, parish priest of Knock…