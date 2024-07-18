Kaya Jones, from Fame to Faith

In an interview with The Irish Catholic, former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones opened up about her dramatic life transformation, from Hollywood stardom to becoming a vocal advocate for faith and pro-life causes. The Grammy-winning artist, now 39, shares her personal struggles, spiritual awakening, and mission to inspire the youth.

Known for her successful pop career, she has taken a surprising turn in recent years. “A lot of people don’t know that it has been a journey with God, and He’s been taking me to different places,” she explains. Now, Kaya finds herself speaking at pro-life rallies and addressing what she perceives as “demonic strongholds” in various countries, including now Ireland.

The singer’s background is complex, with a mixed religious heritage. “In my family, half of my mother’s side is Christian and Jewish. My father’s side is Catholic and Jewish,” she reveals. This diversity led to internal conflicts as a child, particularly regarding her faith in Jesus. “I knew that Jesus was the Messiah and that He was Jewish. And it was a disconnect that I had to pick Judaism or Christianity,” Kaya Jones recalls. “I remember going to bed as a little girl, and I was crying to him, ‘One day you’re going to show the whole world that nothing is apart from you. It’s all connected to you.’”

Hollywood

Reflecting on her time in Hollywood, Kaya describes a culture at odds with traditional values. “I knew that in Hollywood you sacrificed, wanting children, marriage, anything that’s God’s design is very not the way of Hollywood,” she states. She recalls the pressure to hide pregnancies and prioritise career over family, noting a recent positive shift in the industry’s attitude towards motherhood.

Kaya jones continued, “I am aware that Ireland has had more than 10,000 abortions in the last year. You’re not a very big country. Those are generations. One life brings forward so many people. This is where we have to be very vocal. How precious life is. Do not have an abortion.”

“If you go back in history and look at when Britney Spears was pregnant, they made fun of her. When Christina Aguilera was pregnant, she really had to hide it. It was not something celebrated,” Kaya Jones observes. “It’s changed, which is wonderful.”

We wrestle against the unseen world, and we don’t realise that. If you’re not rooted with Him, you’re an open vessel for the other”

The transition from pop stardom wasn’t immediate. Kaya Jones explains, “When I first made the decision to leave the group, I thought it was going to immediately change, but it didn’t. I was still in the world of music. I was still in this bubble, so it wasn’t just the group, it was the industry.” It took years before she felt ready to sing for a higher purpose.

Reflecting on her time with the Pussycat Dolls, Kaya Jones talked about the group’s image: “The band was very sexual. Our name was sex. We sang about sex. We looked like sex. It was like overkill.” This experience informs her current perspective on the entertainment industry and its impact on young people.

When asked about her insights on Hollywood’s push to a certain ideology, Kaya Jones told this paper, “I think they are prioritising this message over the deeper one because it’s satanic. God has said many times about the demonic strongholds that we deal with. We wrestle against the unseen world, and we don’t realise that. If you’re not rooted with Him, you’re an open vessel for the other. There is no in-between and I know that’s hard for people to hear who are not religious. You don’t have to be religious. This is your relationship with God. You know better. You do better.”

Mission

Sharing the reason why she decided to speak up in an industry where entertainment is prioritised over what is meaningful, Kaya Jones said, “We are in a time in the world where the devil is not hiding. He was for a long time in my industry. Now we have to understand when David faced Goliath. Or when there was war in the Bible, when people did have to be strong in the Lord, fast and pray and understand what we are dealing with. It is not just rumours of war. This is why I try to say, you know, it doesn’t matter what we think about. War kills people.”

Now, Kaya Jones is working on new music that blends her dance-electronic background with spiritual themes. “I’m going back into dance electronic music, but this time adding Him. Because I think we have to go fishing. We have to go get them,” she says, aiming to reach younger audiences who may not attend church.

The artist spoke about her past, “I sacrificed my children for a career,” she admits, describing the emotional and spiritual toll it took. She now uses her platform to warn young women about the consequences of abortion, citing concerns about rising suicide rates, PTSD, and depression among women who have undergone the procedure. “I sacrificed my children for a career. And then God changed me. Radically, He changed me so much that if you see past interviews, I sound differently. I speak differently. My change is exponential because he delivered me from demons. I had them. When you murder your child and your body, it has demons attached to that. That’s why I speak so vocally. It’s not that I want your rights to get taken away. I had the choice. I chose poorly there.”

“The statistic for young women now is heartbreaking. With suicide rates, PTSD, depression it’s become a form of contraception,” Kaya Jones laments. She expresses concern over what she sees as a casual attitude towards abortion among some young women: “I’ve heard and seen young women say, ‘I’ve had nine abortions’.”

Jones emphasises the importance of self-worth and faith in addressing mental health issues. “We’re not meant to do life alone”

Kaya Jones emphasises the importance of self-worth and faith in addressing mental health issues. “We’re not meant to do life alone. So, find community,” she advises, adding that spiritual healing played a crucial role in her own recovery. She believes that many mental health issues have spiritual roots: “Once it’s inside, you must do homework with God. God can do it, right? That’s what He’s in, the business of saving lives and bringing those dead to life.”

Kaya Jones advises young women to be vigilant and self-reliant, “You have to be your first responder. You cannot wait for police to be your first responder. I would definitely tell young women take a self-defence course, learn how to value yourself, learn to pray too, because there’s times God has saved my life and I didn’t have a gun, a weapon, anything. I just prayed.”

Current

The singer also touched on current events, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, “We see what’s going on with Israel. We know Israel is two things. It’s a place and it’s a people, those of us that love Jesus. We are grafted in. We are part of Israel and the nations… I’ve said no one’s discrediting that Palestine and Palestinians are real. There is a terror organisation that is working actively to kill. They are hurting God. They are hurting a person. They are hurting a piece of God’s heart. Does God want the people in Palestine to? The news is making a lot of money. Selling fear and you’re buying it. Get on a plane, go to Israel, volunteer, see what’s happening for yourself when you can see what’s happening for yourself. People forget that and every single one of us is a child of God.”

In America, we have 2,300 people that go missing every day, 900,000 each year they go missing due to trafficking”

Another current affair Kaya Jones talked about was human trafficking. She expressed her concern about the prevalence of trafficking, stating, “In America, we have 2,300 people that go missing every day, 900,000 each year they go missing due to trafficking. It’s a very big business because you can sell someone 1000 times in a day. It’s surpassed the drug trade, and it will surpass the weapons trade.”

Kaya also mentioned her experience working with organisations such as the United Nations, “I was invited in New York, to a ‘UN Woman for Peace’ event in 2021. And the head of the UN Women for Peace is an Iranian man who gets up on stage to give a speech. I thought that was strange. Women for Peace. Why wasn’t there a woman?” The artist points out the incongruity she found.

Values

Looking to the future, Kaya Jones sees a resurgence of faith among young people. “God is making a huge comeback with the youth. It’s so great. He’s making a huge comeback because he is coming,” she said. “Not only do I think he’s making a comeback. He’s changing people’s hearts. He’s revealing the devil. We are on the winning side. And the truth is that, in war, the enemy usually doesn’t have to expose themselves unless they’re in a bad position. If you’re playing chess, you don’t want to expose your king, right? Catholics are coming back to the Catholic Church, like they’ve never. It’s astounding. We have to go fishing because the youth is starting to see the truth. They don’t know any different. When God wants to bless us, he sends a person, when the devil wants to hurt us, he sends a person. This isn’t just what you can’t see.”

We need to really focus on the family nucleus and the dynamic, because that’s where the enemy attack. Not every marriage is a perfect union, but it’s still a very important thing

to God”

Throughout the interview, Kaya Jones repeatedly emphasised the power of prayer and the importance of reading the Bible. She encourages young women, following the biblical teaching, to value themselves beyond their physical attributes and to seek a deeper understanding of their worth. “You’re more than just being a beautiful girl. You’re more than just using your sexuality to get what you want in this world,” she advises. “You are a beautiful creation in God, he has incredible plans for you to prosper. You are meant to be a mother, a wife and to contribute to your community.”

Kaya Jones also addresses the importance of traditional gender roles and marriage. “As a woman, I think it’s important for us to accept that we’re to be feminine, we’re to be delicate. Men need to read Psalm 1 to figure out how to be a good husband,” she stated. She emphasised the need for the Church to focus on marriage and family, viewing them as key targets of spiritual attacks, “Hopefully the Church starts to focus on marriage as a key. And sometimes marriages don’t work. It’s OK. I think we need to really focus on the family nucleus and the dynamic, because that’s where the enemy attack. Not every marriage is a perfect union, but it’s still a very important thing to God. And I think in the Scriptures He says, ‘one of us can send 1000 to fight, but 10,000 if we’re two’. That tells us why the devil would attack the husband and wife.”

Transformation

Kaya Jones’ story serves as a testament to personal transformation and the enduring power of faith. Her message to the youth is clear: embrace your inherent value, seek community, and don’t be afraid to stand up for your beliefs.

This unexpected evolution of a former pop star into a passionate voice for traditional values and spirituality highlights the complex intersections of faith, entertainment, and personal growth in today’s world. Kaya Jones’ remains a figure of interest and influence, now, in a very different arena from where she began her career.

Her journey from the idealistic world of pop music to becoming a vocal advocate for faith and traditional values shows the potential for profound personal change. It also raises questions about the role of celebrities in shaping public discourse on sensitive social and religious issues. She has also recently launched a television network called Shiloah TV, aimed at providing faith-based content. “We have 3,000 subscribers and it hasn’t been launched yet,” she shares.

Her transformation adds a unique voice to ongoing conversations about Faith, values, and the entertainment industry in the 21st century”

Kaya Jones’ story will likely continue to provoke discussion and debate. Whether viewed as an inspiring tale of redemption or a controversial shift in perspective, her transformation adds a unique voice to ongoing conversations about Faith, values, and the entertainment industry in the 21st century.