Jordan’s flags also at half-mast after Pope’s death

It is not only in Christian countries that the dead Pope is being honoured. In Muslim Jordan, too, flags of mourning are being flown today and over the next few days.

The flags at Jordan’s state and public institutions have been flying at half-mast since Tuesday. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan ordered a three-day flag of mourning for the late Pope Francis on Monday evening, as reported by the Jordanian news agency, Petra. Hassan also paid tribute to Francis’ efforts in peace work and interreligious dialogue.

King Abdullah II described the dead Pope as a “man of peace” in his condolences to Christians around the world. Francis had led the Church with kindness, humility and compassion and brought people together. In a letter of condolence to the Vatican, the King wrote that the legacy of the deceased would remain anchored in the hearts of millions of people.

Following the Pope’s death, several countries around the world, including Germany and the USA, have ordered flags of mourning. The fact that Jordan, an Islamic country, is taking such a step is considered a remarkable sign of interreligious understanding.