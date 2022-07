Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney and Jacinta Collins, national Catholic Education Commission chair, talk during the final day of the Second Assembly of the Plenary Council of the Australian Catholic Church in Sydney July 8, 2022. Photo: CNS

Marilyn Rodrigues The second assembly of Australia’s plenary council closed at the weekend after two days of catching up and passing almost all of the motions in its guiding document, including a revised version of the section on the equal dignity of women and men in the Church. Members were noticeably tired after a long week,…