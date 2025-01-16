Irish youth ‘ready to evangelise’ and strengthen the Church

Young Catholics from all over Europe gathered in Cologne, Germany for the first conference organised by FOCUS – Fellowship of Catholic University Students – held in Europe. A third of the overall attendance were young adults from Ireland. Bishop Tom Deenihan of Meath and Bishop Alan McGuckian of Down and Connor were also present, and more than five Catholic Irish people were invited as guest speakers.

This Irish presence highlighted the enthusiasm for faith and evangelisation within the Irish Church, said Fr Conor McDonough OP, “Usually, we think of the Irish Church as weak, but I was impressed by the faith and commitment of the young Irish people. They connected deeply with the history of the Church, particularly at the tomb of St Albert the Great, a patron saint for students and intellectuals. These young people are ready to evangelise their own time.”

Rebekah Dilworth, member of the Holy Family Mission said, “The conference gives hope for the Church in Ireland. The number of Irish people who went shows the desire for not only growing in the faith but also to evangelise.”

Are young Catholics in Ireland asking to ‘keep the bar high’ when it comes to their Faith? Shannon CampbeII, Director of the Catholic Chaplaincy at QUB said, “Keynote talks in particular equipped students to participate in lifelong mission, wherever they’re at… We brought 37 students from QUB to Cologne for the conference, and feedback among them has been incredible, and we have no doubt that it will bear great fruit back in Belfast. SEEK Europe truly was sign of great hope for our continent; what better way to ring in this special Jubilee Year!”

When The Irish Catholic asked Fr Patrick Cahill what had inspired young Irish Catholics to travel to Cologne, he observed that, “In Ireland, we’ve never really done this. For us, the clergy, the religious, they were always the missionaries and everyone else was passive, whereas now people like FOCUS missionaries want to teach the young people they minister to… rediscover their own missionary calling, which is beautiful. And it was beautiful to see it at work.”

He also pointed out the challenges facing the Church in Ireland, “What we are living through is an absolute crisis of faith – a lived relationship with Jesus Christ, embraced as an adult. We need to address that. The vocation crisis, for instance, isn’t just about a lack of priests – it’s rooted in a lack of faith. Young men don’t consider priesthood because they don’t know Christ. How can He call them if they don’t know Him?”

The conference answered this question inspiring young Catholics like Grace Masterson, a young Catholic teacher who attended the conference, to share her faith, “my biggest takeaway was the fact that every Catholic is called to be a missionary – if we want to be authentic Catholics, we cannot keep the faith to ourselves!”

“I was proud of the Irish Church and its young people. They’re rediscovering their faith… and embracing their missionary calling,” said Fr Conor McDonough OP.

This gathering highlighted an inspiring moment within the Irish Church – one where young people are rediscovering their faith and embracing their missionary calling.