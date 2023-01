Loreto Sister Orla Treacy, principal of Loreto Girls Secondary School in Rumbek, South Sudan, walks outside the school with children in this April 20, 2017, file photo. Photo: CNS/Paul Jeffrey

Loreto Sister Orla Treacy from Co. Wicklow is currently accompanying 60 students and pilgrims on a 405km pilgrimage from the diocese of Rumbek to South Sudan’s capital, Juba for the Pope’s upcoming ecumenical visit. Pope Francis is scheduled to make an ecumenical pilgrimage to Juba, South Sudan, February 3-5 with Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and…