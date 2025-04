Fr Declan Hurley with the rare book and a statue of the saint in the background.

Celebrating the centenary of the canonisation of St Thérèse of Lisieux, a rare first-edition of her biography will be returned home through the hands of an Irish priest. Fr Declan Hurley, Adm. St Mary’s Presbytery, Navan and Chairperson of the National Synodal Team, bought the book in an auction in 2022 and will return it to the…