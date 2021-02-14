Irish pilgrims invited to join virtual tour of the Holy Land

The Curch of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's old city.

While we can’t go to the Holy Land in person this Lent and Easter, Irish would-be pilgrims are invited to join a free virtual pilgrimage which starts tomorrow (Monday).

Pilgrims will experience a virtual tour of the Holy Land throughout Lent and Holy Week, and will conclude the pilgrimage with a broadcast of Easter Vigil Mass and a reflection of the ‘Pilgrimage in Faith’.

It is entitled the ‘Pilgrimage In Faith: A Virtual Lenten Journey Through the Holy Land Inspired by Abraham, Our Father in Faith’.

Each day, the virtual tour will offer a 30-minute reflection on the creed alongside significant locations in the Holy Land associated with the earthly life of Christ. It will be followed by Mass. The first two days will also include two introductory videos from pilgrim leaders Kathleen Nichols and Irishman Fr Eamon Kelly LC.

The virtual pilgrimage is an initiative of The Magdala Team, based out of Migdal – the hometown of Mary Magdalene on the shores of the Sea of Galilee where Jesus visited and taught.

The pilgrimage site visit and reflection will take place daily at 1pm Irish time (3pm in the Holy Land) followed by the Celebration of the Eucharist at 2pm Irish time (4pm in the Holy Land).

The pilgrimage is completely free of charge and pilgrims can register through this link: http://email.magdala.org/t/y-A8FB705AFC30D5E02540EF23F30FEDED

The pilgrimage visits and Mass will be available online on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram 24/7.