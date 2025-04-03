Irish College priest laments Myanmar tragedy

A motorcyclist rides past a destroyed building in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 1, 2025, following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit midday March 28. Humanitarian organizations in the region, like Catholic Relief Services, are working round the clock to get essential supplies to those in need. Photo: OSV News/Reuters.

Myanmar is facing the aftermath of a 7.7 magnitude earthquake which hit the country on March 28. Fr Simon Young, a Myanmar native priest who lives in the Irish College in Rome and spent the Summer of 2024 in Knock said the tragedy broke his heart.

“Two cities, Sagaing and Mandalay have the largest number of deaths and damages, according to local reports. Many pagodas, churches and houses have been destroyed due to the earthquake.” Fr Young said it’s difficult to know the exact number of affected people due to the loss of internet connection in the area.

On Monday, the death toll was at just over 2,000, but the figures are expected to exceed 3,000. The tremor was felt in other places, including Thailand and south-west China. In Thailand, at least 20 people died due to the earthquake.

“Even though I haven’t heard from my family members for two days, they are well,” Fr Young said. Due to the lack of direct communication access “the people are worried about their family members and the aftershocks.”

The priest said that people in the affected areas “are facing water shortage, transportation breakdown, and lack of shelter. [However,] both local and international organisations effort to help the people, even though [there are] some restrictions from the Myanmar military.”

“As a priest from Myanmar, I regard the tragedy of the earthquake in Myanmar as a challenge to solidarity… This is important because we have our religion, the charity of the universal Church, which in its times of crisis gives us both material and spiritual abundance.”

Myanmar has a history of facing difficult times, the priest said. “In Myanmar, 2020 was difficult due to COVID-19; 2021 saw a military coup; 2022 was a spread of civil war; 2023 experienced hyperinflation; 2024 was a flood, and 2025 brought an earthquake. Myanmar people deserve better lives.”

The priest thanked the prayers and support his country is receiving from people and organisations from around the world.