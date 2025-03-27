Ireland’s oldest woman had strong faith says family

The first photo is Ruby on her last birthday with her extended family holding the nine centenarian medals she has received from the President. The photo on the right is of Ruby at 100 holding Ruby Jr. wearing the Christening robe they were both baptised in.
Born on New Year’s Eve in 1915, at Sandy Row, Ruby Druce was 109 years and 80 days old and was Ireland’s oldest person before her death. Martin Harran, the husband of Ruby’s niece Carmel, with whom Ruby spent the final eight months of her life, told the The Irish Catholic that Ruby’s faith was…