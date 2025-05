Crowd on Molesworth St at the annual March For Life. Photo: John McElroy.

It gives my heart great joy to see so many people here today… Today we stand together, united by a cause rooted in the deepest convictions of the human heart, Renata Milán Morales hears. Since the 2018 referendum over 50,000 abortions have been carried in Ireland. In the most recent programmme for government we…