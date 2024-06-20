Ireland not immune to human trafficking, bishops warn

“Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery and an assault on our human dignity. Ireland – north and south – is far from immune,” said the Irish Bishops

In their Summer 2024 General Meeting, the Irish bishops discussed the plight of victims of human trafficking in Ireland, and the extent of this crime in society. During this conversation the bishops warned that “Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery and is an assault on our human dignity. Ireland – north and south – is far from immune. Women account for 67% of people trafficked into Ireland, and trafficking for sexual exploitation is the most common form of this crime, accounting for 55% of victims, followed by labour at 38% (IHREC Report, September 2023). We commend all those who raise awareness about this international form of human abuse and exploitation, and those who work to protect victims, including many Catholic-based groups, by continuing to highlight this challenge to humanity and our collective moral responsibility to help eliminate it,” said the Irish bishops.

A summit on collectively combatting human trafficking will take place for the first time in Ireland. The meeting will be held in University College Cork over June 26 and 27. Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ of Down & Connor, Bishop Fintan Gavin of Cork and Ross and Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, who is President and chair of the Santa Marta Group (an organisation that fights human trafficking since 2014 under the patronage of Pope Francis with the support of civil society groups and the Church) will attend.

Bishops encouraged the faithful to pray to Saint Josephine Bakhita, patron saint of human trafficking and slavery, to intercede for those who suffer, and to support those who combat this horrific crime.